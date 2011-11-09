Nov 9 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Occupy movement inspires unions to embrace bold tactics: Labor leaders, who were cautious at first, have embraced the Occupy movement, and protesters have joined their picket lines across the nation.

* Silvio Berlusconi's offer to step aside came after a humiliating vote in Parliament and a demand by a key ally that he resign for the sake of the country.

* Greek squabbles delay selection of new leader: Lucas Papademos seemed on the verge of being named prime minister, but there was fighting over his cabinet.

* With political turmoil still plaguing Greece and descending upon the much larger economy of Italy, the fate of the euro and market stability worldwide hinged Tuesday on whether two of Europe's most tangled and unresponsive political cultures could deal with their tightening fiscal gridlock.

* Société Générale said on Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit fell by nearly a third, weighed down by the cost of writing down its exposure to Greece.

* The Agriculture Department is eliminating dozens of reports on product inventories, including those for catfish, hops and trout, alarming the farmers who depend on the figures.

* The election cycle of 2012 is expected to be very lucrative for some stations, which will also benefit from charging cable and satellite distributors for the rights to retransmit their signals.

* Shares dive as Olympus scrambles for answers: As the company struggled to contain a scandal over payments made to cover losses on investments on Wednesday, its stock fell 20 percent in early trading.

* China's annual inflation rate eased to 5.5 percent in October, a third straight month of decline from July's three-year peak, and Premier Wen Jiabao said prices had fallen further since then.

* Evidence has mounted that top News International executives knew phone hacking was pervasive, casting doubts on James Murdoch's previous testimony.

* The Justice Department has decided not to pursue an investigation into the role played by a former top lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission in the calculation of payouts to victims of Bernard L. Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

* A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the convicted hedge fund titan Raj Rajaratnam to pay a $92.8 million penalty, the largest ever assessed against a person in a Securities and Exchange Commission insider trading case.

* Credit Suisse has been ordered by the Swiss government to turn over account data on some wealthy American clients as part of a U.S. effort to crack down on tax evasion, the bank said on Tuesday.

* Wells Fargo & Company said on Tuesday that it had agreed to pay at least $37 million in a lawsuit that accused several banks of rigging the bidding competition for business from state and local governments.