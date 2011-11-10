Millicom agrees to sell Senegal unit for $129 mln
Nov 10 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Larry Page returned to the helm of Google Inc to find it bloated, unwieldy and hard to move quickly. He's working to change all that.
* Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, struggled to find a new government as anxious investors drove Italian bond rates above 7 percent and the markets tumbled worldwide.
* Investors dumped their holdings of Italian government bonds, prompting a global stock market sell-off.
* Chinese solar panel manufacturers, which had virtually no presence in the American market three years ago, now hold more than half of it.
* The European Union is expected to overtake the United States as the world's biggest oil importer in 2015, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday in its annual report.
* General Motors Co reported its seventh consecutive quarterly profit on Wednesday but stressed the need for more cost cutting as profit margins declined. It also warned of a more difficult end to the year than Wall Street was anticipating.
* Cisco Systems Inc reported that net income fell 8 percent to $1.8 billion, or 33 cents a share, from the same quarter a year ago, somewhat better than analysts had expected.
* Alabama's Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy court protection on Wednesday in the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
* HSBC reported third-quarter earnings at its investment banking unit that disappointed some analysts Wednesday and said that troubles at its North American mortgage business reemerged as some customers stopped interest payments.
* A federal health agency on Wednesday restored to its Web site a database of doctor disciplinary actions two months after removing it from the Internet in response to a doctor's complaints.
* The European Commission is planning a legal change next year that may prompt U.S. Web giants like Google and Facebook to rethink how they store and process consumer data, raising the prospect of a trans-Atlantic dispute over Internet privacy.
* Federal prosecutors charged seven men with orchestrating an Internet scheme that infected more than four million computers with malicious software and generated profits through online advertisements.
* Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 420,000 of some of its most popular vehicles because an engine issue may cause an unexpected increase in steering effort.
