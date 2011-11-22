Nov 22 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Scientists at Facebook and the University of Milan reported on Monday that the average number of acquaintances separating any two people in the world is not six but 4.74.

* As the nation seeks ways to create jobs, critics say many big companies are squandering resources on share repurchases at the expense of investing in future growth.

* An hour after committee leaders announced the panel's failure by e-mail, President Obama said the deficit would be cut by $1.2 trillion "one way or another."

* Maurice R. Greenberg, the former chief of American International Group Inc, contends that the takeover of the insurer in the fall of 2008 was improper and that the Fed breached its duty to A.I.G. shareholders.

* The court-appointed trustee overseeing the liquidation of MF Global's brokerage now estimates that the shortfall in the firm's customer funds could be more than $1.2 billion - double previous estimates.

* After a tumultuous 16 months, Meg Whitman, the new chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Co, said it would rebuild, focusing on development of its existing businesses.

* Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme stretched back at least to the early 1970s, when his employees used historical information on stocks to create false trades that could be placed on customer statements, a former trader revealed as he pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal charges.

* General Motors Co on Monday said it planned to bring nearly 700 jobs back to its idled assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., next year for work on any of the company's cars whenever extra production is needed.

* Michael Woodford, the ousted chief executive of scandal-racked Olympus Corp, said Monday that he planned to return to Japan to meet with company's board on Friday to press directors to disclose more information about exorbitant merger fees that he and investigators have called into question.