Nov 23 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The International Monetary Fund introduced a six-month liquidity line, extending help to countries at risk from the euro zone crisis.

* Merck & Co has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge over the marketing and sales of the painkiller Vioxx.

* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will request an administrative hearing on the proposed $39 billion merger of the mobile phone companies AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA.

* A Congressional panel has asked Jon Corzine to testify about the downfall of MF Global Holdings Ltd, and the hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money that went missing.

* Banks clamored for emergency funds from the European Central Bank on Tuesday, borrowing the most since early 2009 in a clear sign that the euro region's financial institutions are having trouble obtaining credit at reasonable rates on the open market.

* The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it was planning for the nation's biggest banks to undergo another round of stress tests to determine whether they are sound enough to raise their stock dividends or buy back shares.