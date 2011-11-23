Nov 23 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The International Monetary Fund introduced a six-month
liquidity line, extending help to countries at risk from the
euro zone crisis.
* Merck & Co has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge
over the marketing and sales of the painkiller Vioxx.
* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will
request an administrative hearing on the proposed $39 billion
merger of the mobile phone companies AT&T Inc and T-Mobile
USA.
* A Congressional panel has asked Jon Corzine to testify
about the downfall of MF Global Holdings Ltd, and the
hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money that went
missing.
* Banks clamored for emergency funds from the European
Central Bank on Tuesday, borrowing the most since early 2009 in
a clear sign that the euro region's financial institutions are
having trouble obtaining credit at reasonable rates on the open
market.
* The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it was planning for
the nation's biggest banks to undergo another round of stress
tests to determine whether they are sound enough to raise their
stock dividends or buy back shares.