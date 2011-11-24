Nov 24 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Economies in the Asia-Pacific region appeared isolated
from the turmoil in other parts of the world, but cracks are
appearing, and a serious disruption in Europe could spill into
Asia.
* Michael Woodford, the former chief executive of Olympus
Corp, plans to return for a board meeting, and he said
he would offer to return to the company as president.
* Trade groups representing retailers, convenience stores
and grocers filed a lawsuit against the Federal Reserve,
asserting that an additional variable fee violates the law.
* Microsoft Corp has signed a confidentiality
agreement with Yahoo Inc, according to a person briefed
on the move, joining other potential bidders like the private
equity firms Silver Lake and TPG Capital.
* Nokia Siemens Networks, the equipment joint venture of
Nokia and Siemens, said Wednesday that it planned to cut almost
a quarter of its work force as it sought to bolster profit in a
stagnating market for network gear.
* James Murdoch has stepped down as director of two
subsidiaries that publish Murdoch-owned newspapers in Britain,
the company said Wednesday.
* For the first time since it went public earlier this
month, Groupon Inc broke below its offering price of
$20 per share. Shares of Groupon fell 16 percent on Wednesday to
close at $16.96.
* SKS Microfinance, a once-admired lender to poor Indian
women that has had a stunning fall from grace in the last year,
said Wednesday that its executive Chairman Vikram Akula would
step down from his post.