Nov 24 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Economies in the Asia-Pacific region appeared isolated from the turmoil in other parts of the world, but cracks are appearing, and a serious disruption in Europe could spill into Asia.

* Michael Woodford, the former chief executive of Olympus Corp, plans to return for a board meeting, and he said he would offer to return to the company as president.

* Trade groups representing retailers, convenience stores and grocers filed a lawsuit against the Federal Reserve, asserting that an additional variable fee violates the law.

* Microsoft Corp has signed a confidentiality agreement with Yahoo Inc, according to a person briefed on the move, joining other potential bidders like the private equity firms Silver Lake and TPG Capital.

* Nokia Siemens Networks, the equipment joint venture of Nokia and Siemens, said Wednesday that it planned to cut almost a quarter of its work force as it sought to bolster profit in a stagnating market for network gear.

* James Murdoch has stepped down as director of two subsidiaries that publish Murdoch-owned newspapers in Britain, the company said Wednesday.

* For the first time since it went public earlier this month, Groupon Inc broke below its offering price of $20 per share. Shares of Groupon fell 16 percent on Wednesday to close at $16.96.

* SKS Microfinance, a once-admired lender to poor Indian women that has had a stunning fall from grace in the last year, said Wednesday that its executive Chairman Vikram Akula would step down from his post.