Nov 25 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated her opposition to bonds from euro zone countries and an expansion of the European Central Bank's role as quick responses to the sovereign debt crisis.

* AT&T and T-Mobile USA edged closer to scrapping their proposed merger, saying on Thursday that they had withdrawn their application to the Federal Communications Commission to join their cellular phone operations.

* The Indian government decided on Thursday to allow foreign retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco to open stores in the country, the first time that policy makers have moved to open India's vast and fast-growing retail market to outsiders.

* On the eve of a highly anticipated board meeting that will be attended by Olympus Corp's ousted president, Michael Woodford, the company said the board was prepared to step down once the company was on the road to recovery from an accounting scandal.

* USEC Inc, the only American-owned company capable of enriching uranium, is asking for government help to modernize its plant and remain in business.

* Federal lawmakers, bank regulators and law enforcement officials are broadening their efforts to ensure that the growing number of oil and gas leases being signed by landowners across the country comply with mortgage rules and do not create new risks.