Feb 3 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Rising wages in developing countries and other factors have made keeping manufacturing work in the United States a much more viable option, the Obama administration argues. Few economists now consider manufacturing a potent engine for job growth in the United States. Manufacturers have added about 330,000 jobs in the country in the last two years.
* A group of private exchanges has popped up in recent years to accommodate a fast-growing trading market in the private shares of the Internet companies like Twitter and LinkedIn . Facebook has driven much of this growth, and private exchanges, would lose a lucrative client when it holds its public offering.
* The Treasury issued several new regulations intended to make it easier, and maybe cheaper, for middle-class people in retirement to transfer the money they accumulated in their 401(k)s into an annuity that would guarantee monthly payments until they die.
* James Davis, former chief financial officer of the Stanford Financial Group, testified against R. Allen Stanford, the Texas financier accused of defrauding investors in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
* The Fed's chairman, Ben S. Bernanke, was criticized by Congressional Republicans for working to reduce unemployment and revive the housing market rather than maintaining a single-minded focus on inflation, after it announced plans to hold short-term interest rates near zero until late 2014, a measure that the Fed described as necessary to support a faster pace of economic recovery.
* Wegelin & Co, the 270-year-old Swiss private bank, was indicted in New York on Thursday on federal charges that it had helped Americans evade taxes.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for the bulk of the past year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru told Reuters on Monday.