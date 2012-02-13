Feb 13 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* With European Central Bank's cheap financing, some
economists warn, sick banks now face less pressure to confront
their problems, which could worsen in the years ahead.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission has begun a broad
examination of the private equity industry, seeking clarity on
violation of securities laws of the country's most powerful
financial firms.
* After violent protests left dozens of buildings aflame in
Athens, the Greek Parliament voted early on Monday to approve a
package of harsh austerity measures demanded by the country's
foreign lenders in exchange for new loans to keep Greece from
defaulting on its debt.
* Facebook's pending initial public offering gives credence
to the argument that personal data is the oil of the digital
age. The company was built on a formula common to the technology
industry: offer people a service, collect information about them
as they use that service and use that information to sell
advertising.
* One of the senior deal-makers at Goldman Sachs is
preparing to retire, according to people briefed on the matter,
joining a growing number of high-level executives who have left
the Wall Street bank in recent months.
* European lawmakers, who two years ago capped fees for
mobile data roaming within the European Union at 50 a month,
want to expand the protection to cover the whole world.
Extending the price controls is considered likely, but the rates
proposed for the new limits through 2014 have been criticized by
consumer advocates as too high, exceeding existing prices in
Sweden and some other E.U. countries.