Feb 14 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Tuesday.

* Regulators in charge of writing the Volcker Rule, which would ban banks from trading with their own money, were inundated with complaints and suggestions on Monday, the deadline to comment on a draft proposal. More than 200 letters were expected to be filed by the midnight deadline on the rule, which regulators outlined in October.

* The Russell 2000 index, which tracks stocks with a small market capitalization, is nearing its record high with a rise of about 11 percent in the year to date. The surge in the so-called small-cap stocks - companies whose total share value is $3 billion or less - indicates that investors' appetite for risk is growing as signs of recovery persist in the United States and euro zone leaders make progress in containing the debt crisis, market participants say.

* Responding to a growing outcry over conditions at its overseas factories, Apple said Monday that an outside organization had begun to audit working conditions at the plants where the bulk of iPhones, iPads and other Apple products are built, and that the group would make its finding public.

* Moody's Investors Service cut the debt ratings on Monday of six European countries, including Italy, Spain and Portugal, and became the first big ratings agency to switch Britain's outlook to negative.

* American and European antitrust regulators on Monday approved Google's acquisition of the cellphone maker Motorola Mobility without formal conditions.

* The McDonald's Corporation said on Monday that it would begin working with its pork suppliers to phase out the use of so-called gestational crates, the tiny stalls in which sows are housed while pregnant.

* Two former Bear Stearns hedge fund managers have agreed to pay about $1 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, avoiding a second trial over whether they defrauded investors.