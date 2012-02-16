Feb 16 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An audit by San Francisco county officials of about 400 recent foreclosures there determined that almost all involved either legal violations or suspicious documentation, according to a report released Wednesday.

* Distrustful of Greek politicians, European leaders considered a plan on Wednesday to hold back a significant share of the $171 billion bailout for the deeply indebted country even if Athens passes the austerity measures demanded by its international lenders.

* Robert Zoellick will step down as president of the World Bank when his five-year term expires on June 30, the Washington-based institution announced on Wednesday.

* Besieged by international sanctions over the Iranian nuclear program including a planned oil embargo by Europe, Iran warned six European buyers on Wednesday that it might strike first by immediately cutting them off from Iranian oil.

* General Motors said Wednesday that its salaried employees would stop accumulating pension benefits later this year as the company tried to narrow a large shortfall in its retirement funds.

* The Federal Reserve is not inclined to begin a round of asset purchases unless economic conditions deteriorate, according to the minutes of the most recent meeting of its policy-making committee. The Fed's leaders did not see evidence that growth is accelerating, according to the minutes of the committee's Jan. 24-25 meeting, released Wednesday. The central bank continued to forecast that the domestic economy would grow only modestly over the next year.