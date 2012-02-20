Feb 20 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The pair of deals to split EMI between Sony and Universal would give those music companies substantial advantages over Warner, the only other major player still in the market.

* State and local entities all across the country issue municipal bonds, which are often their lifeblood. But not all are adapting well to a new, more open world.

* The announcement Saturday that Foxconn Technology - one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers - will sharply raise salaries and reduce overtime at its Chinese factories signals that pressure from workers, international markets and concerns among Western consumers about working conditions is driving a fundamental shift that could accelerate an already rapidly changing Chinese economy.