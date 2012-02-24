Feb 24 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sears Holdings moved on Thursday to allay fears that it could run low on cash this year, announcing plans to sell stores in transactions that the company says could raise nearly $800 million.

* A sting that ensnarled 22 executives in a foreign bribery case fell apart, calling into question the Justice Department's increasingly aggressive tactics in enforcing a corruption law.

* Bank of America said on Thursday that it would no longer sell new mortgages to Fannie Mae, underscoring tensions in a fight between giants of the home loan market over billions in losses in the housing bubble.

* The Dutch carrier KLM and others are testing programs to allow ticket-holders to upload details from their online profiles and use that data to choose seatmates.

* A federal judge has released from prison a stock research analyst accused of insider trading, rejecting an appeal from prosecutors that he posed a danger to the community because of harassing voice messages he had left for government officials.

* President Obama, confronted by the political perils of surging gas prices in an election year, on Thursday defended his efforts to wean the United States off imported oil, even as he conceded there was little he could do in the short run to ease the pain at the pump. (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)