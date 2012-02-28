Feb 28 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal regulators plan to announce this week that automakers will be required to put rearview cameras in all passenger vehicles by 2014 to help drivers see what is behind them. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which proposed the mandate in late 2010, is expected to send a final version of the rule to Congress on Wednesday.

* Mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration -- which allows a smaller down payment and has less stringent credit requirements than traditional mortgages -- are about to get a bit more expensive. But whether the higher costs will damp demand for these mortgages remains to be seen, experts say, since many borrowers have nowhere else to turn.

* California's attorney general, Kamala D. Harris, has ratcheted up the pressure on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to allow debt reduction on their home loans by asking the mortgage finance giants to halt foreclosures in the state.

* The loss of its contract with Starz for movies may hurt Netflix less than originally thought, because more than half of its streaming audience are watching TV series.

* Elpida Memory, the world's third-largest maker of PC memory chips, filed for bankruptcy on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, crippled by competition, a faltering global economy and a shift from traditional PCs to smartphones and tablet computers.

(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)