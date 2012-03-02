March 2 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As state funding has dwindled, public colleges have raised tuition and are now resorting to even more desperate measures -- cutting training for jobs the economy needs most.

* Some of the nation's largest wireless phone companies, like AT&T and Verizon, use a process called throttling to slow down customers who exceed data limits -- even if they have unlimited data plans.

* Zynga, the creator of FarmVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars and other popular social games, is going to start supplying friends for those who are lacking. The company announced a new gaming platform on Thursday that will match up players who do not know one another but who have a mutual interest in getting the crops in and spelling words with J, Q and X. The goal is to make social gaming, which was pretty easy to begin with, even easier for everyone.

* Auto sales jumped 16 percent last month to the highest level since before the recession, helped by declining unemployment and improving consumer confidence even as gasoline prices topped $4 a gallon in parts of the country.

* Yelp, the online hub for local business reviews, priced its initial public offering at $15 a share on Thursday, above its expected range.