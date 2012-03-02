UPDATE 3-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
March 2 The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As state funding has dwindled, public colleges have raised tuition and are now resorting to even more desperate measures -- cutting training for jobs the economy needs most.
* Some of the nation's largest wireless phone companies, like AT&T and Verizon, use a process called throttling to slow down customers who exceed data limits -- even if they have unlimited data plans.
* Zynga, the creator of FarmVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars and other popular social games, is going to start supplying friends for those who are lacking. The company announced a new gaming platform on Thursday that will match up players who do not know one another but who have a mutual interest in getting the crops in and spelling words with J, Q and X. The goal is to make social gaming, which was pretty easy to begin with, even easier for everyone.
* Auto sales jumped 16 percent last month to the highest level since before the recession, helped by declining unemployment and improving consumer confidence even as gasoline prices topped $4 a gallon in parts of the country.
* Yelp, the online hub for local business reviews, priced its initial public offering at $15 a share on Thursday, above its expected range.
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)