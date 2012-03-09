March 9 The following were the top stories
* Greece appeared to have clinched a landmark debt
restructuring deal with its private sector lenders late
Thursday. The deal would clear the way for the release of
bailout funds from Europe and the International Monetary Fund
that would save the country from default.
* Incentives, safety and the inexpensive sets as a result of
the housing crisis have shifted productions of Spanish-language
soap operas from Mexico to Miami.
* After spending years working behind the scenes to push for
change, Daniel S. Loeb, a hedge fund manager, is once again
openly admonishing management and battling a corporate board.
The target: Yahoo.
* Johnson & Johnson <JNJ,N> said Thursday that its new drug
for prostate cancer was effective when used earlier during
treatment than it is now, potentially broadening its use and
also posing a competitive threat to a rival drug, Dendreon's
Provenge.
* The departing chief of European Aeronautic Defense and
Space urged European governments on Thursday to refrain
from meddling in company affairs, pointing to robust earnings in
2011 and record jet orders at its Airbus unit as proof that
national interests were being served by the group's recent
turnaround.