* As Spaniards move their money out of troubled
institutions, officials worry about the ripple effect of a full
bank run. r.reuters.com/wan48s
* Circulation and staff reductions at The Times-Picayune of
New Orleans and three Alabama newspapers are the latest
instances of reorganization in a rapidly changing industry. r.reuters.com/ben48s
* China, which has driven global growth as the United States
and Europe struggled, is seeing a real estate downturn, stalling
exports and a drop in consumer confidence. r.reuters.com/den48s
* Nasdaq said 30 million Facebook shares were
executed improperly on Friday because of technical flaws, and
retail investors have spent the week looking for someone to
address their losses. r.reuters.com/fen48s