May 30 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Investors and analysts have questioned whether the BYD
Company has the technology or the manufacturing
quality to be an enduring competitor in the Chinese auto market.
r.reuters.com/rec58s
* Much of the money provided by international lenders to the
Greek government is flowing directly back to those lenders.
r.reuters.com/tec58s
* Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European
Commission, said that investor confidence would rise if concrete
steps were laid out for further integration of the euro zone.
r.reuters.com/vec58s
* Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said that he would quit his
job just days after watching Spain's banking sector sink deeper
into crisis.
r.reuters.com/wec58s