June 1 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Many companies pay Facebook to generate ads when users click to "like" their brands or reference them in some other way.

* Even after the Stuxnet computer worm became public, President Obama accelerated cyber attacks against Iran that had begun in the Bush administration, temporarily disabling 1,000 centrifuges.

* A cheaper renminbi makes Chinese exports more competitive in overseas markets, but it could worsen trade friction with Europe and particularly the United States.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc holds its annual meeting Friday, celebrating 50 years in business but also having to deal with shareholder opposition to board members and some corporate policies.

