July 17 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Marissa Mayer, one of the top executives at Google Inc , will be the next chief of Yahoo Inc, making her one of the most prominent women in Silicon Valley and corporate America. link.reuters.com/pyq49s

* Jerry del Missier, a former senior Barclays Plc executive, faced tough questioning on Monday about his role in the bank's rate-manipulation scandal during a tense parliamentary hearing, indicating that he had instructed bank employees to report lower rates at the behest of regulators. link.reuters.com/ryq49s

* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, one of more than ten banks under scrutiny from authorities around the globe, is refusing to turn over crucial information to Canadian regulators, court documents from Ottawa show. link.reuters.com/qyq49s

* The global bank HSBC Holdings Plc has been used by Mexican drug cartels looking to get cash back into the United States, by Saudi Arabian banks that needed access to dollars despite their terrorist ties and by Iranians who wanted to circumvent United States sanctions, a Senate report says. link.reuters.com/syq49s

* Microsoft Corp is seeking to reinvent Office, its venerable family of cubicle-ready applications, for a new era of computing that is increasingly being defined by flashy consumer technologies from other companies. link.reuters.com/tyq49s

* The television analytics company TiVo Inc is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has acquired full ownership in TRA, a research company that has found success in recent years with a system that matches up television viewing with consumer buying habits. link.reuters.com/vyq49s