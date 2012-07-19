July 19 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* While much of the scrutiny surrounding interest rate manipulation has centered on Barclays Plc, regulators have said that traders at the big British bank colluded with rivals to influence a key benchmark. link.reuters.com/wuc59s

* House Republicans pressed the Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday to forswear additional actions to stimulate growth, warning that the results would be counterproductive. link.reuters.com/zuc59s

* Despite reporting better-than-expected profits Wednesday, Bank of America Corp continues to have a money pit in its home-loan market. The bank said on Wednesday that it earned $2.5 billion, or 19 cents a share, compared with analysts' projections of 14 cents for the quarter, as its expenses dropped and credit conditions improved. link.reuters.com/byc59s

* International Business Machines Corp delivered solid quarterly profits on Wednesday that easily surpassed Wall Street's expectations, even though it reported weak revenue, which was pulled down by economic troubles in some markets, lower hardware sales and the impact of a strengthening dollar. link.reuters.com/dyc59s

* EBay Inc reported Wednesday that it more than doubled net income in the second quarter to $692 million, or 53 cents a share, a 144 percent jump from the quarter a year earlier. link.reuters.com/cyc59s

* Shares of Russia's second-largest natural gas company, Novatek OAO, have risen nearly 8 percent in the last few trading days on reports late last week that the Kremlin appeared to be loosening Gazprom's grip on exports, a shift in energy policy that once seemed inconceivable. link.reuters.com/fyc59s