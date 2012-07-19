July 19 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* While much of the scrutiny surrounding interest rate
manipulation has centered on Barclays Plc, regulators
have said that traders at the big British bank colluded with
rivals to influence a key benchmark. link.reuters.com/wuc59s
* House Republicans pressed the Federal Reserve chairman,
Ben Bernanke, on Wednesday to forswear additional actions to
stimulate growth, warning that the results would be
counterproductive. link.reuters.com/zuc59s
* Despite reporting better-than-expected profits Wednesday,
Bank of America Corp continues to have a money pit in
its home-loan market. The bank said on Wednesday that it earned
$2.5 billion, or 19 cents a share, compared with analysts'
projections of 14 cents for the quarter, as its expenses dropped
and credit conditions improved. link.reuters.com/byc59s
* International Business Machines Corp delivered
solid quarterly profits on Wednesday that easily surpassed Wall
Street's expectations, even though it reported weak revenue,
which was pulled down by economic troubles in some markets,
lower hardware sales and the impact of a strengthening dollar. link.reuters.com/dyc59s
* EBay Inc reported Wednesday that it more than
doubled net income in the second quarter to $692 million, or 53
cents a share, a 144 percent jump from the quarter a year
earlier. link.reuters.com/cyc59s
* Shares of Russia's second-largest natural gas company,
Novatek OAO, have risen nearly 8 percent in the last
few trading days on reports late last week that the Kremlin
appeared to be loosening Gazprom's grip on exports, a shift in
energy policy that once seemed inconceivable. link.reuters.com/fyc59s