* Signs that cracks in the euro zone are widening sent
markets on the continent down sharply on Monday. Moody's
Investors Service late Monday cut the outlook for its AAA credit
ratings for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to
"negative" from "stable." link.reuters.com/vev59s
* Chinese state-run oil giant known as CNOOC Ltd
is making its biggest and boldest grab for overseas energy
resources yet in a $15 billion deal for a Canadian oil producer,
Nexen Inc. link.reuters.com/wev59s
* Congress widened its inquiry into the interest-rate
manipulation scandal, pressing the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York to further disclose its knowledge of the multi-year scheme.
link.reuters.com/xev59s
* Michael Rake, the British bank Barclays Plc's
deputy chairman, has ruled himself out as the next chairman,
according to a regulatory filing on Monday. link.reuters.com/buv59s
* The Fox network has reached a deal with Mariah Carey that
will bring her to television as a judge on the next season of
"American Idol," the president of Fox Entertainment, Kevin
Reilly, announced Monday. link.reuters.com/cuv59s
* The American private equity group TPG Capital Management
LP has launched a $714 million takeover bid for Billabong
International Ltd, the Australian surf wear company
announced Tuesday. link.reuters.com/duv59s
* Senate Republicans will press this week to extend tax cuts
for affluent families scheduled to expire Jan. 1, but the same
Republican tax plan would allow a series of tax cuts for the
working poor and the middle class to end next year. link.reuters.com/guv59s