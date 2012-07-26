July 26 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. government said it expected the record-breaking weather to drive up the price for groceries next year, including milk, beef, chicken and pork. The drought is now affecting 88 percent of the corn crop, a staple of processed foods and animal feed. link.reuters.com/keh69s

* Sanford Weill, the former chief executive of Citigroup Inc who turned the company into a financial behemoth, called for a wall between a bank's deposit-taking operations and its risky trading businesses. In other words, he would like to resurrect the regulation that he once fought, which separated commercial banks from investment banks. link.reuters.com/meh69s

* For European carmakers, the day of reckoning may finally be at hand. Fresh evidence came Wednesday in quarterly earnings from Ford Motor Co and Peugeot SA, which both reported huge losses and are each on track to lose more than $1 billion in Europe this year. link.reuters.com/peh69s

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was questioned sharply about the rate-rigging scandal that has consumed the banking industry, as lawmakers at a house hearing asked why he had failed to thwart wrongdoing during the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/qeh69s

* Antitrust regulators in the European Union brought their first enforcement action in so-called pay-for-delay drug cases. The European Commission told Lundbeck, a Danish drug company, that it thought the company's agreements with generic companies violated antitrust laws. link.reuters.com/teh69s

* Weak second-quarter financial results and worse expectations for the rest of the year sent Zynga Inc's already faltering stock down in late trading Wednesday by more than a third, to $3.18 a share. link.reuters.com/weh69s

* The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, reported second-quarter operating income of $1.1 billion, on sales of $22.48 billion. While the sales were down 10 percent from a year earlier, income was down more than 50 percent. link.reuters.com/zeh69s

* AOL Inc, the onetime internet giant that is transforming itself into a media company, announced quarterly earnings of $970.8 million, or $10.17 a share, up from a loss of $11.8 million a year earlier. link.reuters.com/veh69s