July 27 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Unhappy with Facebook Inc's first financial report as a public company, investors fled the stock in droves even as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg extolled its growth prospects to industry analysts. Facebook's stock lost 18 percent of its value Thursday. link.reuters.com/vap69s

* Congress intensified its focus on the interest-rate rigging scandal, as Timothy Geithner, the Treasury secretary, vowed that authorities would forcefully pursue criminal investigations into some of the world's biggest banks. link.reuters.com/zap69s

* Former senior Chief Operating Officer in Barclays Plc involved in the interest rate manipulation scandal is set to receive a $13.6 million payout, a compensation package that could add to the scrutiny of the British bank. link.reuters.com/jep69s

* President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi said that policy makers would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro zone, buoying global financial markets. link.reuters.com/xap69s

* While much of Wall Street is struggling with constant upheavals in the global market, two of the industry's independent investment banks - Lazard Ltd and Evercore Partners Inc - are faring better than their bigger rivals. The banks reported that their core mergers advisory businesses had held up well on the strength of several major transactions. link.reuters.com/fep69s

* Amazon.com Inc reported sales of $12.8 billion, up 29 percent, in the second quarter while it eked out net income of $7 million, or a penny a share. Those results essentially matched expectations. link.reuters.com/bep69s

* Two California mothers are suing General Mills Inc , claiming the giant food company has deceptively marketed its Nature Valley products as natural when they contain highly processed ingredients. link.reuters.com/mep69s

* To get European regulators to approve its $1.9 billion takeover of EMI, the Universal Music Group may do something once considered unthinkable - sell Parlophone Records, which releases the music of Coldplay and Radiohead and is the heart of EMI's holdings in Europe. link.reuters.com/nep69s