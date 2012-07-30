July 30 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors said that its Chief Global Marketing Executive Joel Ewanick, 52, had resigned in the latest management shuffle at the top of the nation's biggest automaker. link.reuters.com/xev69s

* The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why debris fell from an engine on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a pre-flight test Saturday in South Carolina, Boeing Co officials said. link.reuters.com/zev69s

* Patent trials are part bombast, part boredom. A jury will be asked to sort through all that to settle a dispute between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd beginning Monday in a federal court in San Jose, California. link.reuters.com/fuv69s

* NBC might have believed that streaming all the sports live from the London Games would have inoculated it from criticism. But now Twitter has turned into a fiery digital soapbox against NBC as its users have merged their resentment over tape delay with problems viewing the live streams. link.reuters.com/guv69s