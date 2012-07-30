July 30 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors said that its Chief Global Marketing
Executive Joel Ewanick, 52, had resigned in the latest
management shuffle at the top of the nation's biggest automaker.
link.reuters.com/xev69s
* The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating
why debris fell from an engine on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
during a pre-flight test Saturday in South Carolina, Boeing Co
officials said. link.reuters.com/zev69s
* Patent trials are part bombast, part boredom. A jury will
be asked to sort through all that to settle a dispute between
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
beginning Monday in a federal court in San Jose, California. link.reuters.com/fuv69s
* NBC might have believed that streaming all the sports live
from the London Games would have inoculated it from criticism.
But now Twitter has turned into a fiery digital soapbox against
NBC as its users have merged their resentment over tape delay
with problems viewing the live streams. link.reuters.com/guv69s