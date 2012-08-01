Aug 1 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unemployment in the countries that use the euro remained
at a record high in June, official figures showed, underlining
the debilitating effect of Europe's continuing debt crisis on
its economy. link.reuters.com/jeh79s
* UBS AG reported a 58 percent decline in its net
profit for the second quarter as a fall in investment banking
income weighed on the Swiss bank. UBS's investment banking unit
was also hit by a $356 million loss connected to the botched
Facebook Inc's initial public offering. link.reuters.com/xah79s
* Google Inc announced that it had agreed to
acquire Wildfire, a social media marketing firm, for an
undisclosed sum. link.reuters.com/zah79s
* A federal jury cleared Brian Stoker, a former midlevel
Citigroup Inc executive, of wrongdoing in connection with
the bank's sale of risky mortgage-related investments at the
peak of the housing boom. link.reuters.com/beh79s
* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc plans to buy out Carl
Icahn's entire stake in the film studio for about $590 million,
as preparation to eventually go public, a person briefed on the
matter said. link.reuters.com/ceh79s
* Two of the world's largest poker companies, PokerStars and
Full Tilt Poker, agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars,
some of it to be reimbursed to online gamblers, to settle
federal money laundering and other charges, the United States
attorney for the Southern District of New York said. link.reuters.com/meh79s
* As concerns rise about the state of America's cities and
the bond markets where they raise money, federal regulators
called for broad reforms, while noting that some of the most
rudimentary changes would require an act of Congress. link.reuters.com/reh79s
* The independent federal agency that administers Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac said that it would not let the mortgage
companies offer debt forgiveness to borrowers, again rejecting
the entreaties of the Obama administration. link.reuters.com/seh79s
* On Tuesday, India suffered the largest electrical blackout
in history, affecting an area encompassing about 670 million
people, or roughly 10 percent of the world's population. link.reuters.com/neh79s
* A leading Indian television network, New Delhi Television
Ltd, or NDTV, has sued the Nielsen Company, accusing
its Indian unit of providing "false, fabricated and manipulated
data" on TV ratings for almost a decade. link.reuters.com/geh79