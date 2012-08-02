Aug 2 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A federal jury awarded $1 billion in damages to the crop
biotechnology leader Monsanto Co, saying that its arch
rival DuPont had willfully infringed a patent covering
Roundup Ready soybeans. link.reuters.com/vyn79s
* The hedge fund titan, Louis Bacon, has been stumped by the
current debt crisis in Europe. He will return about $2 billion,
or 25 percent of the main fund he manages at Moore Capital
Management to his investors. link.reuters.com/wyn79s
* An MF Global Holdings Ltd trustee, James
Giddens, damped hopes that customers would recover all of their
missing money from the bankrupt brokerage firm, telling
lawmakers that a $1.6 billion gap remained. link.reuters.com/gap79s
* Bucking the industry trend of weak earnings, the British
bank Standard Chartered Plc reported that its net
income rose 11.3 percent in the first half of the year on
strength in Asia and other emerging markets. link.reuters.com/kap79s
* The Federal Reserve took no new steps to support the
economy on Wednesday, but it said in a statement that it was
ready to act if job growth did not improve. link.reuters.com/pap79s
* An automated stock trading program suddenly flooded the
market with millions of trades on Wednesday morning, spreading
turmoil across Wall Street and drawing renewed attention to the
fragility and instability of the nation's stock markets. link.reuters.com/pyn79s
* Auto sales in the United States cooled off in July. Over
all, the industry reported sales of 1.15 million vehicles during
July, which was an 8.9 percent improvement over the same period
a year ago. link.reuters.com/xyn79s
* Credit Suisse named David DeNunzio, one of its veteran
deal makers, as the global chairman of its mergers and
acquisitions group, according to an internal memorandum reviewed
by DealBook. link.reuters.com/hap79s
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk)