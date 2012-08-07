Aug 7 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc released a test version of its coming
iOS 6 operating system, which powers iPads and iPhones, and
developers promptly noticed that the YouTube app was missing
from its lineup of built-in apps. Apple said in a statement that
"our license to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended." link.reuters.com/pug89s
* The New York State Department of Financial Services
accused Standard Chartered Plc, which the agency called
a "rogue institution," of masking more than 60,000 transactions
for Iranian banks and corporations, motivated by the millions of
dollars it reaped in fees. link.reuters.com/gug89s
* Richard Schulze, who founded Best Buy Co Inc with
a single audio equipment store in 1966, announced a preliminary
takeover proposal that would give the company a market value of
$8.8 billion. link.reuters.com/kug89s
* Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc said that
they were halting development of a closely watched Alzheimer's
drug after two clinical trials failed to show that it was
effective in patients with mild to moderate forms of the
disease. link.reuters.com/nug89s
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk)