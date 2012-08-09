Aug 9 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard Co, the technology giant, disclosed that it would have to take an $8 billion charge related to the acquisition of Electronic Data Systems, a $13.9 billion purchase it made four years ago. link.reuters.com/cas89s

* A write-down on News Corp's underperforming publishing unit contributed to the company's loss of $1.6 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the quarter that ended June 30. link.reuters.com/bas89s

* Mervyn King, the central bank governor, seemed to defend Standard Chartered Plc against the New York allegation that it had schemed with the Iranian government to launder billions of dollars for the potential support of terrorist activities. link.reuters.com/pyr89s

* The Bank of England lowered its growth forecast, predicting an even slower exit from recession than foreseen just three months earlier. link.reuters.com/wyr89s

* The New York Times Co is preparing to sell the About Group, the unit that includes the About.com online resource guide, to Answers.com, a question-and-answer site, for $270 million, a person familiar with the deal said. link.reuters.com/tyr89s

* One of India's fastest-growing financial exchanges, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, is suing a prominent economist, Ajay Shah, claiming defamation. link.reuters.com/syr89s

* James Cameron, director of the global hit films "Titanic" and "Avatar," said he was setting up shop in the Chinese city of Tianjin to bring his cutting-edge 3-D technologies and production services to a high-technology industrial park. link.reuters.com/vyr89s

* Banks are making unusually large gains on mortgages because they are taking profits far higher than the historical norm, analysts say. link.reuters.com/nyr89s

* In the latest sign that the worst might be over for the battered American housing market, the two government-controlled mortgage finance giants, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, this week reported some of their best quarterly results since the real estate collapse. link.reuters.com/gas89s

* A study, which is expected to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal soon, found that a new technique, microarray, surpassed standard testing in detecting chromosomal abnormalities that can cause problems like autism or mental retardation. link.reuters.com/ryr89s