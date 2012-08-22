Aug 22 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Data exchanged over the Internet can go only so far, so online dating services are hosting offline events to bring people together more quickly.

* Congressional inaction on trade rules may put American exporters at a disadvantage in the Russian market.

* Robert Hauser says that a material used by St. Jude in a defibrillator that connects to a patient's heart may be breaking down prematurely.

* Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc posted worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings, badly missing the average analyst estimate.

* A coalition of nearly 20 children's advocacy, health and public interest groups plans to file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, asserting that some online marketing to children by McDonald's Corp and four other well known companies violates a federal law protecting children's privacy.

* Comparable bookstore sales in the latest quarter increased 4.6 percent, Barnes & Noble Inc said, helped by sales of the erotic trilogy and the liquidation of the Borders chain.

* A Wi-Fi-like technology to warn drivers of hazards is being tested in a yearlong program in Michigan.