* Data exchanged over the Internet can go only so far, so
online dating services are hosting offline events to bring
people together more quickly.
* Congressional inaction on trade rules may put American
exporters at a disadvantage in the Russian market.
* Robert Hauser says that a material used by St. Jude in a
defibrillator that connects to a patient's heart may be breaking
down prematurely.
* Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc posted
worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings, badly missing the
average analyst estimate.
* A coalition of nearly 20 children's advocacy, health and
public interest groups plans to file complaints with the Federal
Trade Commission on Wednesday, asserting that some online
marketing to children by McDonald's Corp and four other
well known companies violates a federal law protecting
children's privacy.
* Comparable bookstore sales in the latest quarter increased
4.6 percent, Barnes & Noble Inc said, helped by sales of
the erotic trilogy and the liquidation of the Borders chain.
* A Wi-Fi-like technology to warn drivers of hazards is
being tested in a yearlong program in Michigan.