* By making its own hardware, Google Inc could end
up more squarely in Apple Inc's sights. The jury's
findings in the case could potentially force Google to adjust
its software, too.
* Amazon Inc is quietly upending the world of
business computing through its cloud operations, a vast resource
that gives companies heavy computing power without the baseline
costs.
* The cost of biofuels in Defense department trials has made
them a flash point in the debate over government financing for
new energy technologies.
* The top German official at the European Central Bank
defended its plans to intervene in bond markets as a way of
lowering borrowing costs for business.
* David Einhorn, the billionaire hedge fund manager, is the
largest investor in a fund run by his brother and father in
Wisconsin. Their firm, Capital Midwest Fund, aims to tap the
Midwestern work ethic.
* The Food and Drug Administration has approved once-a-day
pill for HIV. The pill, made by Gilead Sciences, is criticized
by AIDS activists who contend the $28,500 annual cost is too
expensive.