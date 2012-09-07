Sept 7 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ford Motor Co said it would introduce several new or refreshed models to bolster its struggling European division, including stalwarts from its American lineup like the Edge sport utility vehicle and the Mustang sports car.

* The European Central Bank on Thursday took its most ambitious step yet toward easing the euro zone crisis, throwing its unlimited financial clout behind an effort to protect Spain and Italy from financial collapse.

* In a move that could shake up the growing field of Internet radio, Apple Inc plans to develop a service that would compete with Pandora Media by sending streams of music customized to users' tastes, three people briefed on the plans said late Thursday.

* Amazon.Com Inc announced a barrage of new tablets and e-readers on Thursday that makes its challenge to Apple's iPad a little more serious.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co announced on Thursday that Craig Delany, who was most recently the chief operating officer of JPMorgan's mortgage banking unit, would take the helm of the chief investment office.