* About 1,000 times a year, a plane or a vehicle moves onto
an active runway by mistake, but U.S. regulators have been slow
to address the problem.
* The images and video began to appear on Chinese social
networking sites early Monday: buildings with shattered windows,
overturned police cars, huge crowds of young people milling
about in the dark and riot police in formation.
The online postings were from a disturbance late Sunday that
shut down a manufacturing facility in Taiyuan in north China,
where 79,000 workers were employed.
* Saying there are "troubling indications" of abuse in the
way hospitals use electronic records to bill for Medicare and
Medicaid reimbursement, the Obama administration warned on
Monday that it would not tolerate what it called attempts to
"game the system" and vowed to vigorously prosecute doctors and
hospitals implicated in fraud.
* Greeks are increasingly angry over the prospect that
public salaries and pensions will be sharply cut again in a
last-ditch bid to secure a 31.5-billion-euro loan installment.
* Sheila Bair, who tormented Wall Street and its Washington
allies as a banking regulator, is taking a fresh swipe at her
foes in retelling the dark days of the financial crisis.
* More than a quarter of the work force in Spain or Greece
is without jobs, but the city of Ingolstadt on the Danube north
of Munich has the opposite problem: not enough workers.
* Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, warned that it would probably cut
its estimates of global growth yet again this year.
* Cosmetics company Estee Lauder plans to sell a skin
care brand called Osiao that caters to the tastes of consumers
in Asia.
* Despite a third day of vociferous criticism from the State
Department, CNN executives on Monday strongly defended the
decision to base some of their reporting about Libya on the
private diary of Christopher Stevens, the ambassador who was
slain in an attack on the United States consulate in Benghazi on
Sept. 11.
* A former Intel Corp executive who leaked secret
information about his employer to Raj Rajaratnam, the fallen
hedge fund billionaire, avoided prison on Monday when a judge
sentenced him to two years' probation.
* Discover Financial Services has agreed to pay $200
million in refunds to more than 3.5 million cardholders who
bought credit protection services over the phone, plus an
additional $14 million in civil penalties to banking regulators.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation jointly investigated Discover over
deceptive telemarketing and sales practices, including
misleading customers into thinking the services, like identity
theft protection and credit score tracking, were free.
* Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, called for an overhaul of a crucial interest rate on
Monday, telling the European Parliament that the integrity of
consumer borrowing is at stake.
* TiVo Inc, the digital video recorder maker, said
Monday that it would receive at least $250.4 million from
Verizon Communications Inc in a patent lawsuit
settlement.