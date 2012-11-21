Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader, was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found guilty on Tuesday of fraud that prompted a multibillion-dollar trading loss at the Swiss bank. ()

* In a new turn in the scandals swirling around Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper outpost, prosecutors said on Tuesday that two former top executives Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, would be charged with paying bribes of up to $160,000 to public officials, in addition to several earlier charges against them. ()

* Over the last half-decade, as U.S. federal authorities secured dozens of insider trading convictions against hedge fund traders, they have tried doggedly to build a case against one of Wall Street's most influential players: the billionaire stock picker Steven Cohen. On Tuesday, the government appeared to inch closer to that goal. ()