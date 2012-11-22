Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard's troubled purchase of the software company Autonomy is an example of the problems older technology companies face as they try to get the jump on their younger rivals. ()
* Weak growth and a resulting decline in tax receipts prompted Britain to borrow much more than expected last month, official figures showed on Wednesday, underlining the fragility of economic recovery and the risk that the government could miss its deficit reduction target. ()
* A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved plans for Hostess Brands to wind down its operations, but there is little doubt that its best-known brand, Twinkies, will live on. ()
* While Thanksgiving gas prices in the United States are higher than a year ago and at a record level, oil experts say plentiful global supplies will help prevent a jump in prices. ()
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.