* Evidence suggests that Steven Cohen participated in trades that the government says illegally used insider information, but he has not been charged. ()

* Tony Hall, a former BBC news executive who went on to head the Royal Opera House, has been selected to steer the broadcaster through its worst crisis in years. ()

* Glencore International gained regulatory approval for its $32 billion takeover of Xstrata after it agreed to sell assets and reduce its operations to appease European antitrust authorities. ()

* Retailers are trying to lure shoppers away from the Internet, where they have increasingly been shopping to avoid Black Friday madness, and back to the stores. The bait is technological tools that will make shopping on the busiest day of the year a little more sane - and give shoppers an edge over their competition. ()