The Lehman estate agreed on Monday to sell Archstone, a sprawling apartment complex company, to its two biggest real estate rivals - Equity Residential, a company run by the investor Samuel Zell, and AvalonBay Communities - for about $6.5 billion in cash and stock.

In a surprising departure from convention, the British government on Monday selected Mark Carney, the head of the Canadian central bank, to succeed Mervyn King as the next governor of the Bank of England.

Britain's Financial Services Authority fined UBS 29.7 million pounds ($47.59 million) on Monday for failing to prevent a $2.3 billion loss caused by a former trader.

The decision to step down by Mary Schapiro, who overhauled the Securities and Exchange Commission after the financial crisis, follows a bruising tenure. Schapiro spent four years at the SEC trying to shake the regulator's past.