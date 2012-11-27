UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
Nov 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Lehman estate agreed on Monday to sell Archstone, a sprawling apartment complex company, to its two biggest real estate rivals - Equity Residential, a company run by the investor Samuel Zell, and AvalonBay Communities - for about $6.5 billion in cash and stock.
* In a surprising departure from convention, the British government on Monday selected Mark Carney, the head of the Canadian central bank, to succeed Mervyn King as the next governor of the Bank of England. ()
* Britain's Financial Services Authority fined UBS 29.7 million pounds ($47.59 million) on Monday for failing to prevent a $2.3 billion loss caused by a former trader. ()
* The decision to step down by Mary Schapiro, who overhauled the Securities and Exchange Commission after the financial crisis, follows a bruising tenure. Schapiro spent four years at the SEC trying to shake the regulator's past. ()
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC on Thursday nominated five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board, stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday: