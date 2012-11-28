Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple has fired a manager who oversaw its mobile
mapping service, continuing to clean house after a bad stumble.
Eddy Cue, senior vice president for Internet software and
services at Apple, fired the manager, Richard Williamson,
according to two people briefed on the matter who did not want
to be named to avoid Apple's ire. ()
* Facebook Inc has started an online gift service,
hoping that the moneymaking potential of social gift giving will
please its Wall Street investors. ()
* In the fight between Hewlett-Packard and the
founder of its Autonomy unit, the gloves are well and truly off.
The former head of Autonomy, Mike Lynch, issued a public letter
on Tuesday that called on the board of HP to defend its claims
of accounting fraud at the company. ()