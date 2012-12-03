Dec 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Swiss banking giant UBS is close to reaching settlements with American and British authorities over the manipulation of interest rates, the latest case in a multi-year investigation that has rattled the financial industry and spurred a public outcry for broad reform. ()

* Glenn Hadden, who is now head of the global interest rates desk at Morgan Stanley, is under investigation over his trading in Treasury futures while at Goldman, according to a regulatory filing. ()

* Delta Air Lines is in talks to buy Singapore Airlines' 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic Airways, in an effort to bolster its international operations, particularly flights between New York and London. ()

* Tom Mockridge, a longtime News Corp official who served as chief executive of the company's British newspapers in the aftermath of a phone hacking scandal, will step down. Mockridge announced on Sunday that he would leave his post at the end of year. The day before, reports emerged that Robert Thomson, currently the top editor at the Wall Street Journal, was expected to be named chief executive of News Corp's planned spinoff publishing company. ()

* The board of European Aeronautic Defense & Space, the parent company of Airbus, was expected on Monday to announce a significant restructuring of its core shareholder base that would give the German government a direct stake in the group equal to that of France. ()

* Euro zone finance ministers will gather in Brussels on Monday for their fourth meeting in four weeks. Last week they hashed out a plan by which Greece can try to unlock a long overdue bailout loan installment. The country needs the money desperately to avoid bankruptcy, to pay wages and pensions and to carry out economic changes demanded by its international creditors. ()

* Uber - a car-hiring services company, which is being sued by San Francisco cabdrivers and Chicago car services over its hire-a-car smartphone app, says the laws holding it back are anticompetitive. And it has plenty of fans. ()