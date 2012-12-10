Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the
* Michael Bloomberg is weighing the wisdom of buying The
Financial Times Group, which includes the paper and a half
interest in The Economist, according to three people close to
* The conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand Plc plans to
announce a number of measures aimed in part at appeasing the
activist investor Nelson Peltz, including a spinoff of its
security business, people briefed on the matter said Sunday
* AIG Inc agreed on Sunday to sell up to 90 percent
of its extensive airplane leasing unit to a group of Chinese
investors in a deal that valued the business at about $5.28
* Wanxiang Group, a large Chinese auto parts maker, won a
high-stakes auction on Sunday for assets of A123 Systems Inc
, the bankrupt American battery maker that was a
centerpiece of the Obama administration's loan program for
* The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce on
Wednesday that it will continue buying Treasury securities to
* The nation's largest banks are facing a fresh torrent of
lawsuits asserting that they sold shoddy mortgage securities
that imploded during the financial crisis, potentially adding
significantly to the tens of billions of dollars the banks have
* Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports are tying their Web sites
loosely together in an arrangement meant to give NBC more
