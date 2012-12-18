Dec 18 - The following are the top stories on the New York
Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Massachusetts's top financial authority fined Morgan
Stanley $5 million for violating securities laws, the
first major regulatory action tied to Facebook Inc's
initial public stock offering. ()
* Google Inc seems on its way to coming through a
major antitrust investigation in the United States essentially
unscathed. But the outlook is not as bright for Google here, as
the European Union's top antitrust regulator prepares to meet
with Eric Schmidt, Google's executive chairman. ()
* General Electric Co is expected to strike a deal to
buy the Italian aerospace company Avio for $4 billion or more,
in a bid to bolster its commercial jet engine business. ()
* Sprint Nextel Corp agreed to buy all of the wireless
network operator Clearwire Corp, an important step for
the cellphone service provider as it continues its big
turnaround campaign. ()
* Banco Santander SA said it would absorb Banesto,
its main domestic subsidiary and once one of Spain's leading
banks, as part of a plan to cut 700 branches, or about 15
percent of its retail network. ()
* Instagram released an updated version of its privacy
policy and terms of service, which include lengthy stipulations
on how photographs uploaded by users may be used by Instagram
and its parent company, Facebook Inc. The changes, which
will go into effect Jan. 16, will not apply to pictures shared
before that date. ()
* Wal-Mart de Mexico was an aggressive and creative
corrupter, offering large payoffs to get what the law otherwise
prohibited, an examination by The New York Times found. It used
bribes to circumvent regulatory safeguards that protect Mexican
citizens from unsafe construction. ()
* Lockheed Martin Corp expects to earn a profit in
the high single digits under a new contract signed last week for
the fifth batch of its radar-evading F-35 fighter planes,
company officials said. ()
* The hedge fund Elliott Management Corp offered to buy
Compuware Corp, a business software maker, for about
$2.3 billion, repeating a tactic that prompted the sale of
Novell in late 2010. ()
* Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada's third-largest
life insurance company, announced a deal to sell its annuity and
some life insurance businesses in the United States for $1.35
billion. ()
* President Obama delivered to Speaker John Boehner a new
offer to resolve the pending fiscal crisis, a deal that would
raise revenue by $1.2 trillion over the next decade but keep in
place the Bush-era tax rates for any household with earnings
below $400,000. ()