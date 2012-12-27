Dec 27 - The following are the top stories on the New York
* Toyota Motor Corp agreed to pay more than $1
billion to settle a class-action lawsuit related to issues of
unintended acceleration in its vehicles. ()
* Carnegie Mellon University said it was awarded $1.17
billion by a federal jury in Pittsburgh in a unanimous verdict
that found the Marvell Technology Group Ltd had sold
billions of semiconductors using technology developed at the
university without a license. ()
* Hedge fund, TPG-Axon Capital Management, which owns nearly
7 percent of SandRidge Energy Inc's shares, submitted
so-called consent solicitation documents with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, offering up its own slate of directors to
replace the current board. ()
* The Metropolitan Police Department said it had opened an
investigation into whether NBC and David Gregory, the host of
"Meet the Press," broke the law when Gregory displayed a
high-capacity gun magazine during an interview on Sunday with
the vice president of the National Rifle Association. ()
* Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, adding to the
building tension over how to handle a year-end pileup of
threatened tax increases and spending cuts, formally notified
Congress that the government would hit its statutory borrowing
limit on Monday, raising anew the threat of a federal default as
the two parties remained in a standoff. ()
* China began service Wednesday morning on the world's
longest high-speed rail line, covering a distance in eight hours
that is about equal to that from New York to Key West, Florida,
or from London across Europe to Belgrade, Serbia. ()
* Anyone who has seen "On the Waterfront" knows East Coast
longshoremen can be a tough bunch. The dockworkers are flexing
their muscles again, threatening a strike beginning Sunday that
would shut seaports from Massachusetts to Texas. ()
* Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor Brian Schatz, a rising
political star here who is unknown on the national scene, will
become the state's next United States senator, filling a
leadership vacuum in Honolulu and in Washington after the death
of Senator Daniel Inouye last week. ()