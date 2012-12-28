The following are the top stories on the New York Times business
pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
* Consumer confidence fell sharply in the first half of
December despite improvement in new home sales and a slight drop
in new jobless claims.()
* Developers of wind farms are running a race against the
calendar. A federal subsidy for new installations will not apply
to anything that goes online after Dec. 31, so the industry is
rushing to complete projects now - and it expects to do little
thereafter.()
* Fear of Amazon.com has pushed a variety of stores
to embrace delivery within hours as a must-have promotion, even
though it's costly and logistically complicated.()
* With labor costs so low, Spain is attracting car
manufacturers that see a large competitive advantage in
producing there rather than in other European countries.()
* Apple Inc filed documents with regulators
revealing that its chief executive, Timothy Cook, took what
might look like a significant pay cut in 2012. But the giant
stock package Cook received last year will vest over 10 years.()
* President Barack Obama will meet with Congressional
leaders on Friday, and House Republicans summoned lawmakers back
for a Sunday session, in a last-ditch effort to avert a fiscal
crisis brought on by automatic tax increases and spending cuts
scheduled to hit next week.()
* Many retailers will soon be able to charge more for
purchases made with credit cards, though they may not do so.()
* Paul Schnell has worked on some of the biggest mergers
announced this year, a period in which, he says, the business of
buying and selling companies is in the doldrums.()