* A $10 billion settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve
claims of foreclosure abuses by 14 major lenders is expected to
be announced as early as Monday, several people with knowledge
of the discussions said on Sunday. ()
* A group of top regulators and central bankers on Sunday
gave banks around the world more time to meet new rules aimed at
preventing financial crises, saying they wanted to avoid the
possibility of damaging the economic recovery. ()
* Two pension funds that agreed to a relatively small
settlement with the directors of Bank of America over
its acquisition of Merrill Lynch are being ordered by a federal
judge to strike a better deal beginning on Monday. ()
* Patrick Dempsey, best known for playing a hearthrob doctor
on "Grey's Anatomy," said on Friday that he had prevailed in an
auction of Tully's Coffee, a bankrupt coffee chain based in
Seattle. ()