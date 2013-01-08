Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the
* Edward Lampert, the hedge-fund manager and Sears Holdings
chairman who engineered the 2005 merger of Sears and
Kmart, is taking over as chief executive of Sears Holdings
because the current head, Louis D'Ambrosio, is departing. ()
* The board of AIG will meet on Wednesday to
consider joining a $25 billion shareholder lawsuit against the
U.S. government, court records show. The lawsuit claims that the
rescue by the government deprived AIG's shareholders of tens of
billions of dollars and took private property for public use
without appropriate compensation. ()
* U.S. regulators on Monday reached an $8.5 billion
settlement with 10 major lenders to resolve claims of
foreclosure abuses, including the use of flawed paperwork and
bungled loan modifications that may have led to wrongful
evictions. ()
* Royal Bank of Canada has hired Mark Mahaney, the
former Citigroup analyst who was dismissed after
regulators discovered that he responded to a reporter's e-mail
inquiry about the financial results of YouTube, a division of
Google, without getting permission from the bank. ()
* Sony and BMG, onetime partners, are said to be
teaming up again on a bid to buy - and then divide between
themselves - some of the EMI-recorded music assets being sold by
the Universal Music Group. ()
* Illumina Inc, the leading manufacturer of DNA
sequencing machines, said on Monday it would buy the privately
held Verinata Health for at least $350 million in cash to expand
its push into the diagnostics business. ()
* Investment firm Weld North plans to expand Organic Avenue,
a juice and raw foods purveyor with eight stores in the New York
area, into cities like Los Angeles and Miami and gain
distribution in grocery stores and other retail outlets. ()