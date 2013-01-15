Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Shares of Dell Inc spiked nearly 13 percent on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that the beleaguered personal computer was in talks with at least two private equity firms over a potential buyout. ()

* United Parcel Service Inc's $6.9 billion bid for TNT Express NV is the latest merger blocked by the European Union, and certainly the most prominent since the proposed tie-up of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Börse last year. ()

* Worries about low-cost competition weighed on Apple Inc's stock on Monday after reports that the company had reduced orders of screens for the iPhone 5, suggesting that demand for the phone could be weaker than expected. ()

* Nearly a year after it announced its bid to go public, Facebook Inc is confronting the ultimate burden of the information age: how to help its users find what they are looking for amid the billions of pictures, "likes" and status updates they post every day. ()

* Federal banking regulators hit JPMorgan Chase & Co with two enforcement actions on Monday for failures in risk management that led to a multibillion-dollar trading loss, the first formal sanctions in a case that damaged the bank's reputation and brought heightened scrutiny to its trading operations. ()

* Swatch Group agreed on Monday to make its largest acquisition to date, taking over the watch and jewelry business of Harry Winston, which plans to shift its focus to its diamond mining activities. ()

* Coca-Cola Co began a new television ad campaign on Monday aimed at getting on the healthy side of the national debate over obesity - a novel step for a company built on sugary soft drinks. ()

* Chrysler, the smallest of the American automakers, kicked off the annual Detroit auto show on Monday with new versions of its Grand Cherokee and Compass SUV's. The two Jeep models have helped propel the company's strong sales growth since its government bailout and bankruptcy in 2009. ()

* American and European officials are taking longer than expected to agree to begin free-trade talks, leading to some barely contained impatience among European political leaders who are hoping that President Barack Obama will signal support for a pact in his State of the Union address next month. ()

* An Ontario court acquitted three former senior executives of the failed Nortel Networks Corp on Monday in a complex and protracted fraud case. ()

* An audacious plan to lay a multibillion-dollar wind power transmission spine under the seabed from southern Virginia to the New York City area will take a step forward on Tuesday with an announcement of plans for the first leg, a 189-mile segment running from Jersey City to a spot south of Atlantic City. ()