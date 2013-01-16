Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japan's two largest airlines said on Wednesday they would ground their fleets of Boeing Co's new 787 aircraft, the Dreamliner, after one operated by All Nippon Airways Co Ltd made an emergency landing in western Japan. ()

* Dell Inc is in talks with investment firms and its founder, Michael Dell, over a deal that would take the technology company off the public markets, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc decided on Tuesday that it would not delay the payment of bonuses to its staff in Britain, a move that would have helped investment bankers and other highly paid employees benefit from a lower income tax rate. ()

* Facebook Inc has spent eight years nudging its users to share everything they like and everything they do. Now, the company is betting it has enough data so that people can find whatever they want on Facebook. And on Tuesday, it unveiled a new tool to help them dig for it. ()

* On Tuesday, Walmart Stores Inc, the nation's largest retailer, gave its suppliers an added incentive, announcing that it would increase sourcing of American-made products by $50 billion over the next 10 years. ()

* Disney Interactive Studios on Tuesday unveiled Infinity, an ambitious video game and action figure initiative. Infinity, three years in the making under the code name Toy Box, will allow players to mix and match characters and props from Disney and Pixar movies, including the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series and "The Incredibles." ()

* The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a sharply worded warning letter to St. Jude Medical Inc in which it said it might soon fine or take other actions against the company for failing to address agency concerns about a widely used heart device component. ()

* Since the summer of 2011, the insurance giant American International Group Inc has been battling Bank of America Corp over claims that the bank packaged and sold it defective mortgages that dealt AIG billions of dollars in losses. Now AIG wants to be able to sue other banks that sold it mortgage-backed securities that plunged in value during the financial crisis. ()

* Some of the darkest clouds threatening the global economy have started to lift, according to the World Bank's periodic update to its economic forecasts. ()