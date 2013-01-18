Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hours after Algerian forces raided a gas facility, there
was still no official word on the number of hostages freed,
killed or still held by their Islamist kidnappers. ()
* In a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lance
Armstrong admitted to using banned substances but did not say
how he did it or who helped him. ()
Thomas Weisel, who bankrolled Lance Armstrong through seven
Tour de France wins, said in his first public comment on the
matter that he never personally saw an instance of doping on the
team. ()
* Most banks have recovered from the recent financial
collapse, but two companies, Bank of America and
Citigroup have reported continuing effects on earnings. ()
* AT&T warned that it would take a fourth-quarter
charge of about $10 billion because of bigger-than-expected
pension obligations. ()
* The Chinese economy picked up steam during the last few
months of 2012, closely watched data from Beijing on Friday
confirmed. But at the same time the figures underlined the view
that the pace of future growth is likely to remain well below
that seen in recent years. ()
* E*Trade Financial named Paul Idzik, a former
executive at Barclays, as its new chief, ending a
five-month search for a new leader. ()
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has sold shares in
itself at $19 apiece, a person briefed on the matter said,
reaping about $446.5 million in proceeds. ()