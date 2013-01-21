Jan 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With only his family beside him, President Barack Obama
was sworn into office for a second term on Sunday in advance of
Monday's public pomp, facing a bitterly divided government at
home and persistent threats abroad that inhibit his effort to
redefine America's use of power. ()
* If the issues with smoldering batteries that have grounded
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner prove more complicated, they
could threaten Boeing's plans to expand production of the
planes, and the jobs that go with them. ()
* Internet tycoon Kim Dotcom opened his new file-storage Web
site to the public on Sunday, a year after the police raided the
mansion he rents in New Zealand. The raid was part of a
coordinated operation with the F.B.I. that also shut down
Megaupload, the file-sharing business he had founded. ()
* On Monday, Time Warner Cable -- the second-largest
cable provider in the United States behind Comcast -- will begin
a campaign aimed at former subscribers who might be having
second thoughts about their current video service, spending at
least $50 million on broadcast, print, online and direct mail
ads. ()
* As Comcast's Internet Essentials program to
bring affordable broadband to low-income homes gains popularity,
the company has been accused of overreaching in its interactions
with local communities. ()