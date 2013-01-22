Jan 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama ceremonially opened his second
term on Monday with an assertive Inaugural Address, arguing that
"preserving our individual freedoms ultimately requires
collective action." ()
* The Bank of Japan set an ambitious 2 percent inflation
target and pledged to ease monetary policy "decisively" by
introducing open-ended asset purchases, following intense
pressure from the country's audacious new prime minister, Shinzo
Abe. ()
* As Facebook and Twitter become as central to workplace
conversation as the company cafeteria, federal regulators are
ordering employers to scale back policies that limit what
workers can say online. The agency has pushed companies
nationwide, including giants like General Motors, Target
Corp and Costco, to rewrite their social media
rules. ()
* Aerospace represents the latest frontier for China, which
is eyeing parts manufacturers, materials producers, leasing
businesses, cargo airlines and airport operators. The country
now rivals the United States as a market for civilian airliners.
And the new leadership named has publicly emphasized long-range
missiles and other aerospace programs in its push for military
modernization. ()
* Atari's U.S. unit, Atari Interactive, filed for
Chapter 11 protection on Monday as part of an effort to cleave
itself from its French parent. ()
* After four months of fierce bidding between two Asian
tycoons, a multibillion-dollar battle for control of Fraser &
Neave appears to have reached its end. A bidding
deadline on Monday evening came and went, meaning the victor
will probably be TCC Assets, which is controlled by Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi of Thailand. ()
* The Maloof family has agreed to sell a controlling stake
in the Sacramento Kings, one of the NBA's most troubled and
well-traveled franchises, to an investment group led by
Christopher Hansen, a hedge fund manager who intends to move the
team to Seattle by next season and rename them the SuperSonics.
()
* A report from the International Labor Organization
predicted jobless levels to rise to 202 million worldwide this
year, and said government budget-balancing was hurting
employment. ()
* Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the new president of the group of
ministers overseeing the euro, said on Monday he wanted to heal
the rift over austerity policies that had bred mistrust between
southern and northern nations using the currency. ()