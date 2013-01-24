Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Investors have come to expect nothing short of perfection
from Apple Inc but with the company's stock sinking 11
percent, it is clear there are a range of challenges. ()
* Avoiding an economic showdown with President Obama, the
House on Wednesday passed legislation to eliminate the nation's
statutory borrowing limit until May, without including the
dollar-for-dollar spending cuts that Republicans once insisted
would have to be part of any debt limit bill. ()
* Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain has added to
Europe's malaise, vowing to reduce British entanglement with the
European Union - or allow his people to vote in a referendum to
leave the bloc altogether. ()
* Daniel Vasella, the longtime chairman and former chief
executive of Novartis, the Swiss drug maker, plans to
step down next month, the company said on Wednesday, when it
also reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit. ()
* The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it
continued to expect a modest upturn in global growth in 2013,
with fewer risks of major policy mistakes and lower levels of
financial stress. ()
* Netflix Inc reported $8 million in net income,
surprising analysts who had expected a slight loss. It increased
the number of subscribers for its streaming service to 27
million. ()
* The Boeing 787's difficulties have raised questions
about how regulators certify new technology and how they balance
advances in design and engineering with safety. ()
* Japan on Thursday reported a record annual trade deficit
in 2012, the second straight year in the red for an exporting
nation that has long built its wealth on its vast trading
surpluses. ()
* A survey of manufacturing activity in China on Thursday
provided more reassurance that the Chinese economy, buoyed by
somewhat improved global trade and a string of government
stimulus measures last year, has settled into a muted recovery.
()
* US Airways Group Inc reported on Wednesday that
its net income doubled in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier, and its executives said strong passenger demand for the
airline could lead to higher fares. ()
* The long decline in the number of American workers
belonging to labor unions accelerated sharply last year,
according to data reported on Wednesday, sending the
unionization rate to its lowest level in close to a century. ()